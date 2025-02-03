Mexican president says US tariffs are put on hold for one month

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during her daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on January 28, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Monday that the 25% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Feb. 1 will be put on hold for a month.

In a statement on her X account, Sheinbaum said she had a call with Trump, during which both leaders reached agreements on their shared border and fentanyl trafficking.

As part of Mexico's commitments, Sheinbaum said 10,000 National Guard troops would be deployed along the US-Mexico border to combat fentanyl smuggling. In return, the US pledged to curb gun smuggling into Mexico.

Sheinbaum also announced that the tariffs would be suspended for a month, temporarily easing tensions after Trump fulfilled his promise to impose a 25% tariff on all Mexican goods—an action that had sparked strong opposition from Mexican officials.

Trump confirmed the conversation on Truth Social, describing it as "very friendly." He stated that Sheinbaum had agreed to immediately deploy 10,000 Mexican troops to the border to stop the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants into the US.

"We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a 'deal' between our two Countries," Trump wrote.

Over the weekend, Sheinbaum pushed back against US accusations that her government was colluding with organized crime—the same day the tariffs were announced.

She dismissed the claim as slander and criticized the use of tariffs, arguing that diplomacy is the proper way to address shared concerns.

"It is not with the imposition of tariffs that problems are solved, but through talking and dialoguing, as we did in the last few weeks with the Department of State to address the phenomenon of migration; in our case, with respect for human rights," she said.