Greece, Israel discuss further advancing strategic cooperation

Greece and Israel on Monday discussed developing the cooperation between the countries further.

Regional developments and enhancing bilateral strategic cooperation were discussed in Israel during Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis' meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, the Greek Foreign Ministry announced on X.

"Greek FM welcomed the ceasefire and hostage release agreement & stressed the importance of all hostages returning home," the ministry added, referring to a deal between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas.

Later, Gerapetritis also met Palestinian Premier and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa.

During the meeting, he stressed the importance of the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on Jan. 19, prioritizing the unhindered flow of increased humanitarian aid, and restoring critical infrastructure in Gaza, the ministry said.

After pursuing a pro-Palestine policy for decades, in recent years Athens has become one of Israel's closest allies.

Greece has been particularly interested in developing cooperation in the energy and defense sectors with Israel, and became one of the biggest buyer of Israeli arms, including drones, rockets, missiles, and air defense systems.