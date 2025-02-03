Gaza accuses Israel of obstructing aid, shelter supplies despite ceasefire deal

Gaza's Government Media Office accused Israel on Monday of delaying the entry of shelter supplies and fuel, violating the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

"Despite clear agreements outlined in the humanitarian protocol of the ceasefire deal, Israel has failed to meet its commitments and continues to obstruct humanitarian aid deliveries," the office said in a statement.

The protocol stipulated the entry of 60,000 prefabricated shelters and 200,000 temporary tents to house displaced Palestinians whose homes were destroyed by Israeli attacks, the statement added.

It also noted that the protocol mandated 600 daily aid trucks, including 50 carrying fuel and gas, as well as medical and civil defense equipment for restoring basic services.

However, Gaza's government accused Israel of deliberate delays, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and worsening civilian suffering. It held both Israel and the US responsible for the deteriorating situation, calling on ceasefire mediators—Qatar, Egypt, and the US—to pressure Israel for immediate compliance.

This is not the first such delay. A Jan. 23 report revealed that only 861 of 1,200 planned aid trucks had reached northern Gaza since the ceasefire began on Jan. 19, falling short due to Israeli restrictions.

The ceasefire's first phase, lasting 42 days, was supposed to ensure 600 daily aid trucks and reopen Rafah crossing within a week. However, inconsistent deliveries indicate Israeli roadblocks, heightening concerns over Gaza's worsening humanitarian crisis.