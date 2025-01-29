Thai aid group suspends assistance to displaced people from Myanmar after Trump aid cut

An aid group in Thailand has suspended their assistance for displaced people from Myanmar after US President Donald Trump suspended all US foreign assistance programs for 90 days.

In a statement published on Facebook, the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) Thailand said it suspended its Urban Refugee Program indefinitely as of Jan. 25, 2024.

"This is due to the suspension of funding from our main donor, the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration," the aid group added.

According to the group, Thailand is hosting thousands of people fleeing from neighboring countries like Myanmar and JRS supported these forcibly displaced people living in urban areas and camps.

Separately, at least seven US-funded hospitals serving refugees at the Thai-Myanmar border camps have also suspended their services after Trump's recent decision to suspend all US foreign assistance programs for 90 days.

More than 100,000 refugees, mostly from Myanmar, are currently living in refugee camps in border areas of Thailand with Myanmar, according to The Nation, a Thai media outlet.



