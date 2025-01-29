Al-Sharaa officially appointed as transitional president of Syria

Published January 29,2025
Syria
's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa
was on Wednesday officially appointed as transitional president of Syria.
The spokesman of the Military Operations Department, Colonel Hassan Abdul Ghani
announced that Al-Sharaa will be the country's president in the transitional phase.
"We announce the assumption of Mr. Leader Ahmed Al-Shara
as the President of the country in the transitional phase, and he will carry out the duties of the President of the Syrian Arab Republic
and represent it in international forums," Abdul Ghani
said during what the leadership called "a victory conference."
He added that al-Sharaa is authorized to form an interim legislative council which will assume its duties until a permanent constitution
for the country is approved and comes into effect.
Al-Sharaa commanded an opposition alliance that toppled long-time dictator Bashar al-Assad
.
Syria
has been deeply divided since protests broke out in 2011 against al-Assad
's rule and a civil war with international involvement ensued.