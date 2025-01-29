 Contact Us
News Middle East Al-Sharaa officially appointed as transitional president of Syria

Al-Sharaa officially appointed as transitional president of Syria

"We announce the assumption of Mr. Leader Ahmed Al-Shara as the President of the country in the transitional phase, and he will carry out the duties of the President of the Syrian Arab Republic and represent it in international forums," Colonel Hassan Abdul Ghani -- the spokesman of the Military Operations Department -- said in a statement.

DPA MIDDLE EAST
Published January 29,2025
Subscribe
AL-SHARAA OFFICIALLY APPOINTED AS TRANSITIONAL PRESIDENT OF SYRIA
Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa was on Wednesday officially appointed as transitional president of Syria.

The spokesman of the Military Operations Department, Colonel Hassan Abdul Ghani announced that Al-Sharaa will be the country's president in the transitional phase.

"We announce the assumption of Mr. Leader Ahmed Al-Shara as the President of the country in the transitional phase, and he will carry out the duties of the President of the Syrian Arab Republic and represent it in international forums," Abdul Ghani said during what the leadership called "a victory conference."

He added that al-Sharaa is authorized to form an interim legislative council which will assume its duties until a permanent constitution for the country is approved and comes into effect.

Al-Sharaa commanded an opposition alliance that toppled long-time dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Syria has been deeply divided since protests broke out in 2011 against al-Assad's rule and a civil war with international involvement ensued.