EU foreign policy chief fears future war in space

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas has warned of possible armed conflicts in space.



At the European Space Conference in Brussels, she said that space is just as contested as land, sea, air, or cyberspace.



There is already hybrid warfare in space, for example through the disruption of satellite-based navigation systems, she added.



Kallas also recalled an incident in which Russia tested an anti-satellite missile.



The EU must therefore prepare to defend its security in space as well, she said.



"The security of our satellites is the security of our societies," the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs added.



To date, EU states have often worked separately in this area, which is why Kallas called for more cooperation.














