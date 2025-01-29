Türkiye reports over 81,000 voluntary returns of Syrians since fall of Assad regime

More than 81,500 Syrian refugees in Türkiye have voluntarily returned to their home country since Dec. 9, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Wednesday.

Speaking at an event in the capital Ankara, Yerlikaya emphasized Türkiye currently hosts more than 4.1 million foreign nationals, including 2.86 million Syrians.

Recalling the collapse of the 61-year-old Baath regime, Yerlikaya stated: "Türkiye has stood against oppressors and alongside the oppressed, taking our place on the right side of history.

"With Syria achieving freedom, voluntary, safe, dignified, and regular returns have gained momentum. Since Dec. 9, a total of 81,576 of our Syrian brothers and sisters have returned to their country voluntarily, safely, honorably and regularly."

Noting that since 2017, this number has reached 821,579, he said: "We continue to provide the necessary support to ensure that the returns take place in a healthy manner and that the process proceeds smoothly."

"As the Interior Ministry, we manage all aspects of migration with a holistic and strategic approach. We can confidently say that Türkiye is a model country in migration management," he said. "Our fundamental principle in migration management is an approach that respects human rights and freedoms, adheres to our civilizational values, and does not compromise public order and security."

Yerlikaya also said authorities deported more than 142,500 irregular migrants in 2024 and carried out nearly 7,900 operations against human smugglers, arresting over 5,100 suspects.

Türkiye has also introduced new measures to streamline legal migration, including digital systems to prevent illegal employment and initiatives such as a "Tech Visa" to attract skilled workers.

Yerlikaya underscored that Türkiye is working closely with neighboring countries to manage migration challenges and prevent the country from becoming a destination for irregular migrants.