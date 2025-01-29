US Muslim civil rights group welcomes recognition of 'World Hijab Day' in New York

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Wednesday hailed a new resolution in the New York State Senate that officially recognized Feb. 1, 2025, as World Hijab Day.

The resolution, introduced by Senator Roxanne Persaud, aims to "encourage religious tolerance, cultural understanding and international solidarity."

"World Hijab Day, in its 12th year, is a platform to promote understanding, dismantle stereotypes, and celebrate the empowerment of women who choose to wear the hijab," CAIR said in a statement.

Noting that "this resolution reflects New York's celebration of cultural and religious diversity," CAIR-NY Executive Director Afaf Nasher said, "World Hijab Day is an important opportunity to amplify the voices of hijab-wearing women and to combat the prejudice and discrimination they often face."

"We are deeply grateful to Senator Roxanne J. Persaud for her advocacy and support of this resolution," Nasher added.

World Hijab Day was founded by Nazma Khan in 2013 as a platform to foster religious tolerance and cultural understanding, according to its website. Since its inception, it has been observed worldwide, allowing women of different backgrounds to experience wearing a hijab for a day.