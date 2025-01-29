ANKARA DECLARATION BACKS RECONSTRUCTION IN AZERBAIJANS KARABAKH, EAST ZANGEZUR

Ankara Declaration signed between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday reaffirmed the importance of contributing to Azerbaijan's reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts, involving demining activities in Karabakh and East Zangezur regions.

According to the declaration, Baku, Ankara, and Tashkent also reiterated their "clear" support for each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of international borders.

The declaration was signed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, and Uzbekistan's Bakhtiyor Saidov after a joint news conference held in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Fidan hailed the Middle Corridor as the most reliable, swift, and cost-effective trade route connecting Asia and Europe.

"The most reliable, fastest, and economical route between Asia and Europe is the Central Asia-Caspian Sea-South Caucasus-Türkiye corridor," he said in a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani and Uzbek counterparts.

Fidan noted that supply chains in the world have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and the recent developments in the Middle East.

Underlining that the largest trade volume in the world takes place between Asia and Europe, Fidan said: "Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan are at the heart of this route."

The press conference was held following the second trilateral meeting of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan's ministries of foreign affairs, transport, and trade.