Zelensky accuses Slovak premier of choosing Russia over West on gas supplies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Slovakia's premier of choosing Russia over the West regarding gas supplies, as tensions continue after Kyiv's decision to halt Russian gas transits through its territory earlier this year.

"He (Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico) chooses Moscow over America and other partners who can supply his country with gas on commercial terms. This is his mistake. Everyone in Europe must think long-term and foster relationships that strengthen our nations," Zelensky said on X late Tuesday.

The Ukrainian president recalled a decision by US counterpart Donald Trump that can significantly increase the export of American LNG, expressing that more energy resources from Europe's partners are necessary for security and stability.

"American LNG must be paid for with money, but Russian gas comes at a cost not only of money but also of independence and sovereignty. Many in Europe have already gone through this and chosen to preserve their independence and sovereignty. But not Mr. Fico," Zelensky added.

His remarks came hours after Fico said the Ukrainian leader is an "enemy" of Slovakia.

In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Fico of trying to "shift responsibility for his own failures in domestic policy to foreign states and leaders," claiming he and some lawmakers were "poisoned by Russian propaganda."

"We are confident that such a move and policy of Robert Fico are flying against the choice of the people of Slovakia to be an integral part of the European community," the statement added.

On Jan. 1, a five-year deal between Moscow and Kyiv on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine expired as the latter refused to extend the deal "in the interests of national security."

Fico has sought the resumption of Russian gas transit through Ukraine, and his office said the issue will be discussed with European Commission officials on Thursday.