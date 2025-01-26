Russia downs 15 Ukrainian drones, destroys two sea drones, defence ministry says

 Contact Us
Published January 26,2025
Air defence systems destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones over Russia and two sea drones in the Black Sea, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

Eight drones were downed over the Ryazan region, six drones were destroyed in the Kursk region and one drone was hit over the Belgorod region overnight, the ministry said.

Ryazan governor Pavel Malkov said on Sunday there were no casualties in the latest drone attack but authorities were still estimating the damage.

Sources told Reuters Ukrainian drones hit a Russian oil refinery in the city of Ryazan in a Friday attack, causing a fire and damaging equipment at one of Russia's biggest refineries.