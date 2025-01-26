Turkish president marks Muslim holy night of Miraj

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday marked the Muslim holy night of Lailat al-Miraj with a message wishing peace and blessings to the Turkish nation and the Muslim world.

On X, Erdoğan expressed hope that the Night of Lailat al-Miraj brings peace and prosperity to all of humanity.

"I pray that this night, filled with infinite wisdom, when our Prophet (Muhammad) ascended to the highest station, brings peace and prosperity to all of humanity," he said.

Lailat al Miraj is observed in Türkiye as one of five holy nights-each called "kandil," or candle in Turkish-when minarets of mosques are illuminated and special prayers are held.

The night-also known as the Night of Ascension-is generally observed on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab, the seventh month in the Islamic calendar.