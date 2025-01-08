UK says Israel’s decision to ban UNRWA 'must not go into force'

Britain expressed grave concern Tuesday over Israel's decision to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), stressing that no organization can replace its work.

"Our view remains that it must not go into force, that there is a very clear mandate for UNRWA, that its work is absolutely necessary," Development Minister Anneliese Dodds told parliament.

Her remarks came after she was asked by parliament's International Development Committee about how worried she is over the fact that the legislation to ban UNRWA will come into force in three weeks.

Last week, UNRWA issued an urgent warning about the impending ban, which could cripple its ability to deliver essential services to millions of Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"I'm very concerned. It's very clear that no other organization is able to deliver aid and services to people, not just in Gaza, but of course, right across the region, in the way that UNRWA does," said Dodds.

She pointed out that there is a UN mandate for UNRWA to be performing the task that it has been for many decades, stressing that such a ban would cause "tremendous suffering" to people, not just in Gaza, but across the whole region.

"So we are deeply concerned about this situation," she said.

Asked by the committee whether she believes that Israel is responding to the pressure she is trying to apply, Dodds said she had "very long conversations" with people she met in Israel, adding she made "very clear" her government's position on this.

Pressed on whether she thinks Israel is listening but also about other things that are going on in the region, Dodds replied: "We have to see that change. We have to see a change around removing support for UNRWA."

"We have to see a change around the impediments to aid access. And of course, that is consistent absolutely with the government's position that there must be a cease-fire, the release of all hostages, and of course, the surge of aid into Gaza that was promised."

Asked whether the UK has planned any consequences if UNRWA is unable to operate in three weeks, Dodds said they have been very clear about the likely impact.

"We have laid out what the consequences will be if there will be that kind of a fulfillment of that Knesset vote," she noted, without elaborating.

The Israeli Knesset, or parliament, voted last October to ban UNRWA's operations in areas under Israeli control, citing allegations that some agency employees were involved in the cross-border attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, a charge the agency denies.

If enforced, the ban would lead to the closure of UNRWA's offices and the freezing of its financial accounts in Israel, effectively halting its operations.

Established in 1949, UNRWA has been a vital lifeline for Palestinian refugees, providing services to nearly 5.9 million people across Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

Since October 2023, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has resulted in nearly 46,000 deaths, most of them women and children, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November last year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its ongoing assault on Gaza.





