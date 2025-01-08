UK lawmaker calls for expulsion of Israeli ambassador

A British lawmaker has called for economic and military isolation of Israel to bring it to "some form of negotiated settlement," and suggested the Israeli ambassador to the UK should face expulsion.

Independent MP John McDonnell recalled the crippling situation in the Gaza Strip that has been exacerbated during harsh winter conditions.

"We've witnessed over the Christmas period when we're celebrating with our families, the scenes of children starving and freezing to death as a result of Israeli actions," he said.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, McDonnell said that the only solution that they have had in the past is a "total isolation of a country," economically and militarily, to prevent them performing war crimes in the way Israel has.

"I think this Government could take a leading role in that isolation of Israel to bring it some form of negotiated settlement," he noted.

Also touching on Israeli Ambassador to UK Tzipi Hotovely's controversial remarks and stance, including advocating "Greater Israel."

"We have an Israeli ambassador who's an advocate of Greater Israel, refuses to recognize the Palestinian state, defies all the UN resolutions that have been passed about how we can secure that peace, and she still remains in this country. Why aren't we expelling the Israeli ambassador," he asked.

Hotovely has sparked anger on multiple occasions since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, with controversial remarks such as claiming there is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza and saying Israel is not bombing civilians in Gaza.

- 'There is disagreement between British, Israeli governments'

In response, Hamish Falconer, minister for the Middle East, said: "It is tempting to think that, if only we had representatives more to our tastes politically, then things would be easier."

He added: "There is a disagreement between the British and Israeli governments about the conduct of the war in Gaza and the humanitarian implications that flow from it."

Falconer went on to say that they will continue to make that disagreement clear through all channels, both through the Israeli ambassador and directly to the Israeli government, and will continue to talk to the Israeli government about these issues.

On Wednesday, Labour Party MP for Coventry South, Zarah Sultana, expressed support to McDonnell for expelling the Israeli ambassador.

"I agree with @johnmcdonnellMP: Expel the Israeli Ambassador NOW," she wrote on X.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on the enclave that has killed nearly 46,000 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.