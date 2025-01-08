 Contact Us
Mayor in southeastern Italy bans residents from getting sick over healthcare difficulties

The mayor of Belcastro, Italy, has issued a decree banning residents from getting sick due to severe healthcare shortages. With the nearest emergency unit 45 km away and limited medical staffing, the mayor urged citizens to avoid risky activities and rest.

Published January 08,2025
A mayor in southeastern Italy has banned the residents of the Belcastro town from getting sick due to healthcare difficulties, according to media reports.

The town, with half of the population being elderly people, is 45 kilometers (nearly 28 miles) away from the nearest emergency unit, and the only doctor in the town has limited working hours.

Mayor Antonio Torchia issued a decree that bans Belcastro residents from getting sick, and advised them to rest and avoid treacherous activities, local media said Monday.