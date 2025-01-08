German chancellor criticizes Trump for making threats to take over Greenland, Canada

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday criticized US President-elect Donald Trump over threats to take over Greenland and Canada.

"Borders must not be moved by force. This principle applies and it is a foundation of our peace order," Scholz said in a statement.

Trump had previously expressed interest in the Arctic island of Greenland, which belongs to Denmark. At a recent news conference at his Mar-a-Lago home, he did not rule out using the military to gain control of the Panama Canal or Greenland.

The incoming American president, who will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, said he would also be inclined to exert economic pressure on Canada to become a US state.

Meanwhile, Scholz said that in his discussions with European partners there was "a certain lack of understanding" about certain statements from the US.

"The inviolability of borders applies to every country." This applies regardless of whether it is in the East or in the West. This is part of the core of "what we call Western values," the chancellor said.

"There can and should be no shaking about that." NATO is the central security pillar, he added.

On Monday, Trump reignited the contentious proposal on his Truth Social platform, declaring that "Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!"

Earlier on Tuesday, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated his country's firm stance on Greenland's autonomy following renewed calls by Trump for an American takeover of the Arctic territory.

German-US ties have been strained by repeated verbal insults of American billionaire Elon Musk who will be an advisor to Trump once he assumes presidency on Jan. 20.

Musk who insulted Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, made also headlines for supporting the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the upcoming general elections on Feb. 23.