French foreign minister warns about EU 'sovereign borders' amid debate on US control of Greenland

France's foreign minister on Wednesday cautioned US President-elect Donald Trump against encroaching on the European Union's sovereign borders, amid renewed debate over US control of Greenland.

The remarks came after Trump reignited controversy by suggesting on his Truth Social platform that US control of Greenland is an "absolute necessity" due to its strategic importance. His comments have revived tensions over Greenland, a self-governing territory under Denmark's monarchy.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told France Inter radio that while he does not believe the US would attempt to invade Greenland, he underscored the EU's commitment to defending its territory.

"It is the European Union's territory. It is out of the question that the European Union allows other nations of the world—Russia first—to target its sovereign borders," Barrot said.

Barrot emphasized the need for Europe to bolster its unity and strength, noting that the world is entering an era where "the law of the strongest" increasingly prevails.

"Should we let ourselves get intimidated and overtaken by worries? Of course not. First, we must wake up," Barrot said.

Greenland, while part of the Kingdom of Denmark, maintains significant autonomy with its own parliament and administration. The island elects two members to Denmark's parliament, and has consistently rejected notions of US ownership, citing its strong cultural and political ties to Denmark.

The island's strategic location in the Arctic makes it a key site for a US early-warning missile defense system, but Greenland's population has repeatedly voiced opposition to any proposals for US acquisition.





