‘Enough of double standards’: Lawmakers demand UK push Israel for release of Gaza hospital director

British lawmakers have strongly condemned Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza's healthcare system and called for the immediate release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital detained by Israel for nearly two weeks now.

Speaking to Anadolu, John McDonnell, an independent MP for Hayes and Harlington, criticized Israel's actions and the UK's weak stance against them, emphasizing that mere condemnation and calls for a cease-fire are insufficient.

"Yes, we need a cease-fire immediately, but also we've got to bring these war criminals to justice at some stage," McDonnell said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders.

He decried the Israeli military's continuing attacks on healthcare workers, schools, and civilian facilities, labeling these acts as clear violations of international law.

"Netanyahu is a war criminal. He's bombing hospitals. He's detaining doctors, health workers. He's killing children. He's bombing refugees, supposedly in secure zones," McDonnell said.

"These are war crimes, and there is a need to bring these war criminals to justice."

On Abu Safiya's detention by Israel, McDonnell described the hospital director as a "hero."

"We know he's been arrested by the Israelis. We're demanding his immediate release and calling upon Keir Starmer, as the prime minister of this country, to demand that also," he said.

"Otherwise, this country becomes complicit in that war crime because that's what it is."

- 'ABSOLUTELY APPALLING AND HEARTBREAKING'

Richard Burgon, an independent MP for Leeds East, echoed these demands, urging the UK government to take decisive action.

"The UK government needs to demand his (Abu Safiya's) release instantly," he told Anadolu.

"The scene of Dr. Hussam being confronted by Israeli army tanks in the rubble of a hospital is absolutely appalling and heartbreaking ... He should be released now … Our prime minister, our foreign secretary (David Lammy) need to demand Dr. Hussam's release, and demand it now."

Burgon added that the doctor's plight is emblematic of the broader suffering Israel has inflicted on Gaza over the past 15 months, where its ongoing assault has killed or wounded nearly 150,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Israel's military attacks have decimated almost all civilian infrastructure, including healthcare facilities, leaving over 1 million displaced Palestinians facing famine, disease, and crippling hunger.

Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice, while the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

- 'END DOUBLE STANDARDS AND ARMS SALES'

Both McDonnell and Burgon also reiterated their demand for the UK government to immediately halt arms sales to Israel, emphasizing that these weapons are being used to commit human rights abuses and war crimes.

"We're saying to this government now: end all arms sales and do it immediately," McDonnell said.

Last September, nearly a year into Israel's assault on Gaza, the British government announced it was suspending 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel after a review revealed a clear risk that UK-supplied arms might be used to facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.

These suspended licenses include components for military aircraft, helicopters, drones, and ground targeting systems. However, UK components for the F-35 fighter jet program remain excluded from the suspension, one of several reasons why the government's move was criticized as weak and ineffective.

Burgon also raised the issue of sanctioning Israel: "I am calling on the UK government to end all arms sales to Israel, including the F-35 components, and impose extensive sanctions on Israel."

He pointed out that the British government has demonstrated its ability to act decisively in response to international crises, citing the sanctions imposed on Russia.

"Enough of the double standards. We want action from our government to push Netanyahu into a cease-fire, save lives, and end the war crimes," he said.



