Ukrainian military to boost drone units, commander says

Published January 05,2025

Ukrainian forces conduct aerial reconnaissance near the frontline in eastern Ukraine (EPA File Photo)

More Ukrainian military forces are to be reinforced with drone units, commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Sunday, with a separate drone brigade soon to be put into operation.



"We are finalizing the concept of a separate drone brigade and its typical structure, and we are on the home straight," Syrskyi wrote on Telegram after a meeting with commanders of Ukrainian drone units.



"I am also observing the dynamic increase in the effectiveness and survivability of our unmanned systems," Syrskyi said.



Drone units hit 54,000 Russian targets in December 2024 alone, he said, adding that so-called kamikaze drones were used in almost half of the missions.



The meeting focused on high-tech developments in air defence and electronic warfare and their application on the battlefield, as well as how to combat the latest Russian equipment models, Syrskyi said.



Ukraine has been relying heavily on drones to fight Russian forces since 2023, as they are comparatively easy and quick to produce and do not pose a risk to soldiers' lives.



The Ukrainian arms industry and the private sector supply unmanned aerial vehicles ranging from simple video drones for reconnaissance flights to combat drones and long-range kamikaze drones that can be used against targets deep within Russia.



Remote-controlled sea drones are also part of Ukraine's arsenal.































