Israel kills 12 Palestinians in airstrikes on Gaza Strip

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

Three of them were killed when a drone targeted a motorcycle north of Rafah in southern Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu.

In an airstrike on the Asdaa police station in Khan Younis, four Palestinians lost their lives on the Asdaa Police Station in Khan Younis, the source added.

Two Palestinians were killed, and several others injured when a group of civilians were targeted in Abasan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis.

Al-Awda Hospital said in a statement that an airstrike on a house belonging to the Abu Jarboa family in the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed two Palestinians.

In Gaza City, one Palestinian was killed, and several others were injured in an airstrike targeting a civilian gathering in the Shujaiyya neighborhood, east of the city.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,800 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.



























