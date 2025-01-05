Youssef En-Nesyri carries Fenerbahçe to 2-1 Super Lig victory against Hatayspor

Youssef En-Nesyri carried Fenerbahçe to 2-1 Turkish Super Lig victory against Hatayspor on Sunday.

The Moroccan attacker netted twice, in the 16th and 50th minutes, for the Yellow Canaries at Ulker Stadium.

French winger Bilal Boutobba tallied the only goal of the visitors in the 33rd minute.

Fenerbahçe's veteran striker Edin Dzeko missed chance to score from a penalty kick in the 96th minute.

Fenerbahçe reduced the points difference with Galatasaray, the 47-point leaders, to 8 to be placed 2nd in the standings.

"To close the gap we need to win games, but also the leader needs to lose points. I think we can win the games but the important question is how will they lose points?" said Jose Mourinho, the Portuguese head coach of Fenerbahçe, commenting on whether the 8-point gap can be closed.

Mourinho also hinted that there is a systemic barrier for his team under current circumstances, and said: "In my 25 years of career, 35 years of football career, if I take all the years, I have never seen anything like this. It is not understandable, it is beyond the limits. I don't think one club alone can destroy this system."

Hatayspor lay at the 18th spot in Super Lig with nine points.

















