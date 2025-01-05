Turkish deputy foreign minister talks bilateral ties with top Sudanese officials

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran on Saturday met with top Sudanese officials to discuss bilateral relations and the latest developments in the country, according to diplomatic sources.

Duran held meetings in Port Sudan with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the chair of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, plus Foreign Minister Ali Yusuf and Finance and Economic Planning Minister Jibril Ibrahim, said the sources, who asked not to be named as they are not authorized to speak with the media.

During the meetings, Duran explored ways Türkiye could help peacefully resolve Sudan's challenges and consulted on technical and humanitarian aid.

Their discussions also covered ongoing operations of Türkiye's embassy in Port Sudan, the establishment of an office for the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)-the Turkish state aid agency-in Sudan, and the opening of a branch of Turkish Ziraat Bank.

The sources stressed Türkiye's strong commitment to Sudan's unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and stability.

Türkiye also reiterated its readiness to provide all necessary support to end Sudan's ongoing humanitarian crisis and destructive conflict, which has gone on for 20 months, through peaceful means to prevent further bloodshed.









