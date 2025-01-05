10 Palestinian journalists killed in December in Israeli attacks: Palestinian Journalists Syndicate

Israeli attacks against the Gaza Strip in December killed 10 Palestinian journalists, according to a media group.

The Israeli military committed 84 violations and crimes against Palestinian journalists last month, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said Saturday.

Israel "continues its methodology of targeting Palestinian journalists to the point of committing massacres against them," it said.

It also noted that eight family members of journalists were killed, three homes of media personnel were destroyed and five reporters suffered severe injuries from shrapnel and gunfire.

The syndicate reported that 20 journalists faced detention and were barred from covering events, while seven were imprisoned. Additionally, there were 11 documented incidents of live ammunition being fired at journalists.

Ten journalists endured severe physical assaults, while three cases of equipment damage and theft were reported in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

A statement Jan. 3 by the Gaza Media Office said the number of journalists killed in the Israeli army's attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 202.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,600 victims, most of them women and children, since an attack by the Palestine resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its military actions in Gaza.









