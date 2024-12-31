Woman injured in Russian airstrikes targeting Kyiv overnight

Ukraine said on Tuesday that at least one person was injured due to overnight Russian missile and drone strikes that targeted multiple regions of the country, including the capital Kyiv.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on Telegram that debris from downed Russian missiles was recorded over the capital's Darnytskyi district, resulting in damages to three private buildings and two cars.

"No casualties were reported," Popko further said, calling on Kyiv residents to be attentive to air raid warnings sounded in the capital.

Later, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration said on Telegram that a woman was injured due to a missile strike in one of the settlements in the Kyiv region surrounding the capital.

Meanwhile, the Sumy Regional Military Administration announced on Telegram that missile strikes targeted unspecified infrastructure in the city of Shostka and nearby rural and urban areas in the region.

Explosions were also reported by local authorities in other regions, including the southwestern Odesa region.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed in a later statement that the country's air defenses downed six missiles and 16 Russian drones.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed in a statement that it successfully carried out strikes on the infrastructure of a military airfield and a military-industrial complex enterprise producing for Ukraine's military.













