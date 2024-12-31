US sends $158B in military aid to Israel amid ongoing conflict

The US government, Israel's biggest supporter, has provided over $158 billion in economic and military aid to Tel Aviv from 1946 to 2023. Israel ranks first among countries receiving the most military assistance from the US. According to a report by the Council on Foreign Relations dated October 7, 2024, the total adjusted for inflation exceeds $310 billion.

MAIN ARMS SUPPLIER AND MILITARY ASSISTANCE

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report shows that the US is Israel's primary arms supplier. Between 2019 and 2023, Israel imported 69% of its conventional weapons from the US, with this figure reaching 78% when looking back to the 2000s.

In addition to top-tier military consultancy, the US has supplied Israel with Iron Dome air defense missiles, small aircraft bombs, Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) kits, CH-53 heavy-lift helicopters, KC-46 aerial refueling tankers, AH-64 Apache helicopters with Hellfire laser-guided missiles, 155mm artillery shells, bunker-busting munitions, and armored vehicles.

MILITARY AID AGREEMENTS

In 2016, a ten-year military assistance agreement worth $38 billion was signed between the US and Israel. This included $33 billion in foreign military aid and $5 billion for missile defense, effective until 2028.

Furthermore, the US provides Israel with approximately $3.8 billion annually in military aid under a 2019 agreement.

In October 2023, President Joe Biden called on Congress to approve emergency military aid to Israel for use in Gaza. The bill passed the House of Representatives on November 3.

RECENT MILITARY AID APPROVALS AND SALES

In November 2023, the US State Department approved the sale of $320 million worth of kits that convert free-fall bombs into guided munitions, including Spice-class bombs, used by Israel in Gaza.

In December 2023, the Biden administration authorized the sale of $106 million worth of 14,000 M830A1 tank shells and $147 million in 155mm artillery shell components to Israel.

EMERGENCY AID AND WEAPONS SHIPMENTS

In February 2024, Congress passed an emergency military aid bill for Israel, allocating $14.1 billion through September 2025. On March 30, 2024, the Biden administration authorized the shipment of $2.5 billion worth of weapons to Israel. On April 24, 2024, a security package worth approximately $17 billion was signed, including advanced weaponry.

Since October 7, 2023, over 50,000 tons of weapons and materials were shipped to Israel, including bombs, artillery shells, and other military supplies.

KEY WEAPONS SHIPMENTS: OCTOBER 2023 - MARCH 2024

Between October 2023 and March 2024, the US supplied over 100 military sales approvals, though most were classified. These included 25 F-35 fighter jets, Apache helicopters, drones, and thousands of bombs and artillery shells.

APPROVAL OF $20 BILLION WEAPONS SALE (2024)

In August 2024, the US State Department approved an additional $3.5 billion in military aid to Israel. A major weapons package worth $20 billion, including 50 new F-15 jets, missile defense systems, tanks, and military vehicles, was also confirmed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

MILITARY EQUIPMENT AND AIRCRAFT DELIVERIES

In the wake of the October 2023 conflict, Israel made significant military equipment orders, including:

F-35 Jets : A deal for 25 more F-35s valued at $3 billion was signed on June 4, 2024, with US aid covering the cost.

: A deal for 25 more F-35s valued at $3 billion was signed on June 4, 2024, with US aid covering the cost. Humvees : Over 75 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) were ordered from Oshkosh Defence, and additional deliveries were made by December 2023.

: Over 75 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) were ordered from Oshkosh Defence, and additional deliveries were made by December 2023. Armored Vehicles: The Flyer 72 Be'eri and Namer 1500 armored vehicles were delivered by the US, with Israel also receiving upgraded Eitan and Sandcat vehicles for use in Gaza.

PERSONAL FIREARMS AND BULLDOZERS

After October 2023, Israel ordered 24,000 rifles from US manufacturers, including Colt, for use by newly-formed civil security teams in the West Bank. Additionally, Caterpillar bulldozers were supplied to Israel for use in demolitions, particularly in Gaza, with modifications for remote operation.

DRONES AND SPECIALIZED EQUIPMENT

The US has also supplied Israel with advanced military technologies like:

Kamikaze Drones : 200 "Switchblade 600" drones were ordered from AeroVironment for use against armored vehicles and bunkers.

: 200 "Switchblade 600" drones were ordered from AeroVironment for use against armored vehicles and bunkers. Robotic Dogs and Rockets : The US company Ghost Robotics provided robotic dogs for use in Gaza, while Nammo supplied Israel with M141 bunker-busting rockets.

: The US company Ghost Robotics provided robotic dogs for use in Gaza, while Nammo supplied Israel with M141 bunker-busting rockets. Combat Drones: Shield AI provided drones for indoor combat, while Skydio delivered reconnaissance drones.

NAVAL SUPPORT AND THAAD SYSTEM DEPLOYMENT

Following the October 2023 conflict, the US deployed warships, submarines, and a THAAD missile defense system to support Israel. The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier was stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean until January 2024, and additional destroyers and submarines were sent to the region. The THAAD system was deployed on October 15, 2023, to protect Israel from potential missile threats, particularly from Iran.

ONGOING SUPPORT AND STRATEGIC MILITARY PRESENCE

The US maintains a significant military presence in the region, with approximately 40,000 troops and multiple warships stationed in the Mediterranean, Red Sea, and Gulf regions. Additionally, the US continues to provide critical military and financial support to Israel, ensuring its strategic dominance in the region.

This extensive military aid package underscores the long-standing partnership between the US and Israel, reflecting the US's commitment to Israel's security and defense capabilities in an increasingly volatile Middle East.