Iraq says shared border with Iran ‘fully secured’

Iraq said Tuesday that the country's border with Iran are "fully secured."

"All shared borders with Iran are fully secured and protected against any smuggling operations or border violations," Border Guard Commander Lt. Gen. Mohammed Abdul Wahab Sukka said during a meeting with Iranian border guard commanders.

He said Iraqi authorities are ready to cooperate with the Iranian border guards "to ensure border protection and facilitate the movement of pilgrims," according to the state news agency INA.

Iranian Border Guard Commander Ahmad Ali Goudarz, for his part, said border forces in the two countries "are working shoulder to shoulder for the security of the two peoples."

"Iran has 1,609 kilometers of common borders with Iraq, and this common and wide border is monitored and managed well thanks to the excellent relations and cooperation between the border guards of the two countries," he added.