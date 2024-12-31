Geomagnetic storms may bring northern lights over New Year’s Day

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has reported heightened solar activity in recent days, with at least two geomagnetic storms expected to affect Earth, according to The New York Times.

The northern lights may be visible across parts of the northern US on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day due to geomagnetic storms, NYT reports.

The first storm could allow the aurora to appear as early as sunrise or after sunset on Dec. 31.

A second storm may bring another chance to see the lights after nightfall on Jan. 1.

NOAA experts said the timing and intensity of the display remain uncertain until the solar material and magnetic fields driving the phenomenon are within a million miles of Earth, or about 30 to 60 minutes before arrival.