Ford says X account 'briefly compromised' after pro-Palestinian posts

Ford Motor Company confirmed Monday that its X account was hacked after pro-Palestinian messages, including phrases like "Free Palestine" and "Israel is a terrorist state," were posted. The company stated that the unauthorized posts did not reflect its views, and both Ford and X are investigating the breach.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published December 31,2024
US-based Ford Motor Company said Monday that its X account was hacked after posting pro-Palestinian messages.

"Our X account was briefly compromised and three posts were made that were not authorized or posted by Ford. They do not represent the views of Ford Motor Company. Ford and X are investigating this breach," the company said on X.

The posts included phrases such as "Free Palestine," "Israel is a terrorist state" and "ALL EYES ON GAZA," referencing Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip, which killed more than 45,500 people since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The posts had already made their rounds across social media by X users before being deleted.