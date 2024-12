Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa says elections could take four years

Syria's leader Ahmed al-Sharaa said new elections could take four years and that drafting a new constitution could take three, in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television on Sunday.

"The election process could take four years," Sharaa said, three weeks after leading opposition group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and allied anti-regime groups ousted longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, adding: "We need to rewrite the constitution" which could take "two or three years."