SYRIAS NEW LEADER VOWS TO BLOCK OPERATIONS OF TERRORIST PKK/YPG

Ahmed al-Sharaa, the leader of Syria's new administration, vowed Sunday that his government would prevent the terrorist group PKK/YPG from using Syria as a base of operations.

Speaking to the Saudi Al-Arabiya/Al-Hadath television channel, al-Sharaa laid out his vision for Syria's future, highlighting plans for constitutional reforms and elections.

Stressing that Kurds are an integral part of Syria, al-Sharaa said his administration would not allow the country to serve as a base for the terrorist PKK/YPG and reiterated that Syria must remain united.

Addressing ongoing negotiations with the terrorist PKK/YPG, which also operates under the name SDF, he said the new government aims to resolve the crisis in northeastern Syria and ultimately integrate the group into the national forces.

The PKK, recognized as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, is responsible for over 40,000 deaths, including those of women, children, infants, and the elderly. The SDF is led by the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK.

- 'Syrians liberated themselves'

Al-Sharaa said that with this month's fall of the Assad regime, "Syrians liberated themselves," and voiced hope that this would bring stability to the region for the next 50 years.

He stressed his commitment to a smooth transition, pointing to the need for a comprehensive census before holding elections. He acknowledged that drafting a new constitution could take up to three years, with elections likely in about four years.

On protests, al-Sharaa said: "This is a legitimate right for every citizen to express their opinion, but institutions should not be harmed."

He also confirmed plans to dissolve Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the group he led during the fall of Assad, with an official announcement to be made at a planned national dialogue conference.

The Baath Party regime, in power since 1963, was toppled on Dec. 8 when anti-regime groups took control of Damascus.

The takeover followed HTS's swift offensive, during which key cities fell within less than two weeks.

- Regional and global relations

On regional relations, al-Sharaa urged the US to lift sanctions against Syria.

He acknowledged that the fall of the Assad regime had disrupted an essential corridor for Iranian arms shipments to Lebanese Hezbollah and expressed hope that Iran would "reconsider" its regional activities.

Despite Russia's loss of its longtime ally in Damascus, al-Sharaa welcomed Moscow's statements about the new government and voiced hope that Russia would withdraw from Syria "in a manner befitting" their historic relationship.