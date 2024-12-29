 Contact Us
News World Azerbaijan plane that crashed was damaged by ground fire: Aliyev

Azerbaijan plane that crashed was damaged by ground fire: Aliyev

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan stated that the plane that crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau was severely damaged by ground fire and became uncontrollable due to electronic warfare interference.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published December 29,2024
Subscribe
AZERBAIJAN PLANE THAT CRASHED WAS DAMAGED BY GROUND FIRE: ALIYEV

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan stated that the plane that crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau was severely damaged by ground fire and became uncontrollable due to electronic warfare interference.