Azerbaijan plane that crashed was damaged by ground fire: Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan stated that the plane that crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau was severely damaged by ground fire and became uncontrollable due to electronic warfare interference.
