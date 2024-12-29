RUSSIA CLAIMS CAPTURE OF ANOTHER SETTLEMENT AMID OFFENSIVE IN UKRAINES DONETSK

Russia claims capture of another settlement amid offensive in Ukraine's Donetsk

Russia said on Sunday that it has taken control of another settlement as part of its ongoing offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Russian forces captured the village of Novotroitske, located some 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) southwest of the city of Pokrovsk, a key front in Moscow's operations in the area, said Russia's Defense Ministry.

Recent months have seen frequent claims by Russia of territorial gains, particularly in the Donetsk region, where fighting has intensified around Pokrovsk.

The city serves as a critical logistics hub for Ukraine's military in the region, which shares a border with Russia.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on the announcement, and independent verification of Russia's claims remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict.