Syria shares 'deep strategic interests' with Russia: Al-Sharaa

Published December 29,2024
Syria's leader Ahmed al-Sharaa told Al Arabiya TV on Sunday his country and Russia shared "deep strategic interests", expressing his desire to rebuild ties with the close ally of deposed leader Bashar al-Assad.

"Russia is an important country and is considered the second most powerful country in the world," Sharaa said in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya, noting the "deep strategic interests between Russia and Syria" and adding: "all Syria's arms are of Russian origin, and many power plants are managed by Russian experts... We do not want Russia to leave Syria in the way that some wish."