Kremlin reiterates readiness for peace talks with Ukraine

Moscow remains open to resolving the conflict in Ukraine through negotiations, but Kyiv continues to reject this option, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Due to the lack of progress on Ukraine's readiness for talks, Russia continues its "special military operation," Peskov told reporters during a press briefing in Moscow.

"We are focused on achieving all objectives necessary to ensure our nation's security," he stressed.

Commenting on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban prediction about the end of the conflict next year, "either through a peace agreement or the defeat of one side," Peskov said: "The dynamics of the fighting speak for themselves. We are advancing."