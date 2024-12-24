Saudi Arabia hails UN resolution seeking ICJ opinion on Israeli obligations to facilitate aid to Palestinians

The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday welcomed the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel's obligations to facilitate humanitarian aid to Palestinians from the United Nations, states, and international organizations.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chaired the session held in Riyadh.

The Cabinet discussed recent developments in Saudi Arabia's cooperation with countries and international organizations, highlighting achievements that strengthen regional and international ties, promote security, stability, and development, and advance Arab causes.

In this context, the Cabinet praised the UN resolution and the positive stance of nations that supported it.

The resolution, presented by Norway in partnership with Saudi Arabia, underscores the global call for humanitarian support for Palestinians, SPA reported.

Adopted last week, the resolution, which highlights the dire humanitarian situation in Palestine, demanded Israel comply with its legal duties under international law, as previously outlined by the ICJ.

Submitted by Norway, along with at least 22 states, the resolution was backed by 137 countries, with 12 voting against and 22 abstaining.

The resolution demands that Israel cease actions impeding the delivery of basic services and humanitarian aid to Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, and respect the rights of international organizations operating in the region.

Noting the importance of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in providing "vital" assistance to Palestinians, it urged full implementation of the agency's recommendations to ensure neutrality and effectiveness in its work.

It requested on "a priority basis and with the utmost urgency" the ICJ to provide an advisory opinion to address Israel's legal obligations in the region.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,300 people, most of them women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.







