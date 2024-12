The Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted early Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS reported that the eruption began around 2.20 a.m. local time, with volcanic activity continuing throughout the day.

"There was no immediate threat to human life or infrastructure, but emission rates of volcanic gases were very high," the USGS added.

Authorities are closely monitoring the volcano.