UN Security Council extends Golan Heights peacekeeping mandate for 6 months

The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights for another six months.

The resolution, jointly submitted by Russia and the US, received the support of all 15 members of the Council.

With the adoption of the resolution, the UNDOF mandate, which was due to expire on December 31, was extended until June 30, 2025.

The resolution stressed the need for both Israel and Syria to fully comply with the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, which aims to maintain the cease-fire and stability in the region.

It underscored that no military activity should take place in the area of separation, except by UNDOF personnel.

Expressing deep concern over ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the resolution called on all parties to exercise restraint and cooperate fully with UNDOF to prevent escalations.

It also highlighted the importance of addressing risks to peacekeepers, including unexploded ordnance and ensuring adequate resources and security measures for the mission.

As part of the resolution, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was urged to report every 90 days on the implementation of the resolution and the situation in the region.

- Disengagement agreement

Signed on May 31, 1974, the agreement stipulates Israel's withdrawal from all of the areas of Mount Hermon it had occupied during the 1973 Arab-Israeli War as well as an area of about 25 square kilometers (9.6 square miles) that included Quneitra and other locations.

The agreement defines the current border between Israel and Syria along with the accompanying military arrangements, creating two separation lines—Israeli (blue) and Syrian (red)—with a buffer zone between them.

The agreement is monitored by the UNDOF, as it is tasked with maintaining the cease-fire between Israel and Syria following the 1973 war.

Since 1974, UNDOF has patrolled the buffer zone between the Israeli- and Syrian-controlled zones.

Israel occupied most of the Golan Heights during the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed the territory in a move never recognized by the international community.