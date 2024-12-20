Car drives into crowd at Christmas market in Germany

A car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in the eastern German town of Magdeburg, broadcaster MDR and other local media said on Friday, citing a local government official.

At least one person was killed and several were injured, MDR's report said, citing local police.

The suspected driver of the car was arrested, according to MDR.

Police and the local government's spokesperson were not immediately available for comment.

Many police officers and emergency services were on site, and the market manager had told people to leave the city centre, MDR said.

Eyewitnesses told the broadcaster that the car drove straight into the crowd at the market, in the direction of the town hall.

Eight years ago, a truck driven by Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Daesh/ISIS links, crashed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring dozens of others.







