NATO allies Türkiye, Spain ink deal for Jet Trainer Aircraft Project

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Türkiye and Spain for the Jet Trainer Aircraft Project, the head of the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat said on Friday.

"We continue to strengthen our cooperation with our allies in the defense industry and share our national and domestic technologies with friendly countries," Haluk Gorgun said on the X platform.

The MoU will serve as the basis of Türkiye's cooperation with its NATO ally Spain on the Jet Trainer Aircraft Project, Gorgun said.

He noted that this important agreement is not only an indicator of Türkiye's goal of developing independent technologies but also a sign of strong cooperation with friendly and allied countries.

"Under the guidance of visionary leadership, Türkiye will continue to consolidate its strength in the defense industry worldwide," he added.