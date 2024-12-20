Erdoğan pledges Ankara’s support for Syrian transition, regional stability

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed his country's commitment to assisting Syria during its transition process following the collapse of the Bashar Assad regime earlier this month.

"We are supporting the Syrian people in managing the transition process smoothly, without any setbacks along the way," Erdoğan told journalists on his return flight from Cairo, where he attended 11th D-8 Summit on Thursday.

He also announced that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan would soon be visiting Syria to work on the "new structure" to be established in the country.

Addressing pressing issues such as energy shortages and security challenges in the neighboring country, Erdoğan pledged to resolve Syria's energy problems swiftly and to strengthen trade relations with both Damascus and Iraq.

"We will intensify our trade ties with Iraq and Syria. This will bring new momentum to both Syria and Türkiye in every respect," he noted.

- Syria and regional stability

Erdoğan stressed that if Syria achieves stability, it would hold a "very strong position in the Islamic world," given its significant population of over 30 million.

Highlighting diplomatic efforts, including Syria's engagement with Russia, he underscored the importance of greater international recognition of the country.

"The Russians say they do not intend to close their embassy and consulates in Syria. In my view, this is a wealth for Syria. It is beneficial to maintain diplomatic missions," he said.

Emphasizing that drafting a constitution will be "one of the most critical steps" in rebuilding the Syrian state, he said Türkiye was in contact with "key figures" in the country's new administration on the matter.

"One of the things that pleases me the most is that many countries from the Islamic world and the West are developing their contacts with Mr. Jolani," he said, referring to Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the leader of Syrian anti-regime group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

- Turkish commitment to Syrian people

Erdoğan also reflected on Türkiye's humanitarian efforts, particularly those in Syria after the Assad regime's collapse.

He spoke of Türkiye's initiative through its Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), sending teams to aid in the country's reconstruction efforts.

He noted the grim discoveries at Sednaya Prison, located near Damascus, describing it as a confirmation of the Baath regime's abuses.

"The atrocities, extrajudicial killings, and injustices there are among the most painful images of the reality under the Ba'ath regime," he said, vowing to "pursue accountability for these crimes under international law."

He stressed that Türkiye's role in Syria was driven by its moral duty to help the country's people, dismissing criticism of Türkiye's refugee policies."Syria will rise again" despite the suffering caused by the regime, he said.

- Plans of PKK/YPG terror group 'shattered'

Erdoğan also addressed regional security concerns, calling for consistency in how Western countries treat terrorist groups.

"Just as Daesh/ISIS cannot hold demonstrations in the streets and squares of Western countries, neither should the PKK and its affiliates," he said.

"They (PKK/YPG terror group) are doomed to isolation. This was the case yesterday, it is the case today ... They will have no future."

Erdoğan also addressed the situation with other terrorist organizations, particularly the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organization.

"The hopes of PKK/YPG have been shattered," he said, acknowledging the shift in Syria's political landscape. "Assad's expectations were different, but they did not come to fruition."

He reaffirmed Ankara's goal to "neutralize the existing terrorist organizations in Syria" to ensure security along Türkiye's southern borders.

"The end of the road is in sight for the (PKK/YPG) terrorist organization," Erdoğan declared, emphasizing that such terror groups have "reached the end of their lifespan."

- Israeli occupation of Syrian land

Erdoğan also addressed Israel's continued occupation of Syrian territories, particularly the Golan Heights.

"It must be declared loudly that Israel's occupation of Syrian territories is unacceptable," he said.

The president referenced UN Security Council Resolution 242, passed in 1967, which condemns the Israeli occupation and calls for its withdrawal.

Erdoğan highlighted the broader international failure to act against Israel's actions in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

"We will continue to corner Israel and force them to act in accordance with the law on every platform," he stated.

Erdoğan called on Western countries, especially the US, to take a stronger stance against Israel's occupation and warned that if not addressed, Israel's actions would threaten regional peace.

- Responds to Trump's comments on Syria and Türkiye

On recent comments by US President-elect Donald Trump regarding Syria and Türkiye, Erdoğan said Trump was "actually making a situational assessment and emphasizing Türkiye's strength and influence."

"What can be said about the truth? His assessments are accurate," he added.

Speaking to reporters on Monday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump had praised Erdoğan, calling him "a very smart man, very strong, very tough, and someone I get along with well."

"The key to what will happen in Syria is Türkiye," Trump also remarked.

- Strengthening Türkiye-Lebanon ties

Erdoğan also discussed his recent meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who had praised Türkiye's support, saying, "Lebanon went through a crisis, but we learned that we must trust God first, and then Türkiye."

Erdoğan welcomed the remarks, stating that Mikati's trust in Türkiye reflected the success of Ankara's consistent and honest approach to diplomacy.

He vowed to work closely with Lebanon to strengthen ties, particularly in the face of Israeli aggression.