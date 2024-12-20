7 children among 10 killed in Israeli airstrike on home in northern Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians, including seven children, were killed and another eight injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday evening, as Israel's genocidal war on the besieged coastal enclave continues unabated.

The Palestinian Civil Defense said in a statement that seven of the 10 victims killed in the Israeli attack were children.

A medical source in the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City told Anadolu that the bodies of 10 people and eight others who received injuries were brought to the hospital after the Israeli airstrike on the home in the Jabalia Nazla neighborhood.

According to witnesses, an Israeli warplane struck the "Khilla" family's home, completely destroying it and killing or injuring those inside.

Israel launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza on Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent the Palestinian group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the verge of imminent famine.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 45,200 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.







