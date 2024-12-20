Turkish FM Fidan meets German counterpart Baerbock in Ankara

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Ankara on Friday.

While the Turkish Foreign Ministry did not provide details of the meeting, Germany's Federal Foreign Office had earlier indicated that discussions would focus on the Syrian peace process.

During her visit to Türkiye, Baerbock is accompanied by Tobias Lindner, minister of state, and the Federal Foreign Office's special coordinator for Syria.

Fidan also separately received Tom Fletcher, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, in the Turkish capital.







