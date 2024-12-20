International community urged to pressure Israel to end Gaza genocide

Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Friday called on the international community to pressure Israel to end its ongoing genocide in Gaza.

In a statement marking International Human Solidarity Day, observed annually on Dec. 20, Hamas highlighted the gravity of the situation in Gaza.

"The International Human Solidarity Day, as designated by the UN General Assembly, serves as a reminder of the crimes, brutal aggression, and acts of genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against our people in Gaza for 441 consecutive days," it said.

Hamas urged the global community to "use every means possible to pressure the Israeli occupation to end its aggression, genocide, ethnic cleansing, and forced displacement targeting Palestinians in Gaza."

The movement also called on the international community to fulfill its "political, legal, moral, and humanitarian responsibilities to stop this barbaric aggression, unprecedented in its brutality, sadism, and terrorism in modern history."

Additionally, Hamas emphasized the need to "prosecute Israeli leaders for their crimes against Palestinians and their legitimate rights" and to "strengthen humanitarian solidarity with Gaza."

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,100 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.





