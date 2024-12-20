Bayern thrash Leipzig 5-1 to end year in style

Bayern Munich stamped their authority over the Bundesliga in commanding style by hammering fourth-placed RB Leipzig 5-1 on Friday in a game that featured two goals in the opening two minutes for the first time in the league's history.

Having lost their first league match of the season to Mainz last week, Bayern delivered a command performance against a Leipzig side who struggled to build any attacking momentum.

Bayern top the standings on 36 points, seven clear of Bayer Leverkusen, who play Freiburg on Saturday. Eintracht Frankfurt are third on 27, ahead of Leipzig on goal difference.

It is the 26th time Bayern have topped the table at Christmas, having won the title in 23 of the 25 previous occasions they did so.

The game had a remarkable start when Harry Kane's neat backheel sent Michael Olise clear and he crossed for red-hot Jamal Musiala to tuck in after 28 seconds.

Leipzig hit back almost immediately as Lois Openda escaped down the right and his cross was swept home by Benjamin Sesco – the first time in Bundesliga history that two goals have been scored in the first two minutes.

Bayern dominated the rest of the game and got their second in the 25th minute as former Leipzig man Konrad Laimar scored his first Bayern goal, side-footing in a volley from a clever Olise cross.

Joshua Kimmich smashed home a trademark long-range shot after 36 minutes to give the hosts a deserved 3-1 halftime lead, as Leipzig failed to muster another effort on goal.

The visitors showed a bit more attacking intent in the second half without looking dangerous as Bayern continued to create chances.

Olise curled just wide, Kane hit a powerful shot too close to goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and Leroy Sane shot wide, before he latched on to a through ball by Alphonso Davies to slot in the fourth after 75 minutes.

Two minutes later Davies headed home the fifth from a perfect Kimmich cross.

A miserable night for Leipzig was completed when Benjamin Henrichs suffered a serious-looking injury in the final minute, collapsing to the turf away from play, and looked in real distress as he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.







