Instagram, WhatsApp down worldwide, Downdetector shows

META-owned WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down Wednesday for thousands of users around the world, according to the outage tracking site, Downdetector.com.

Problems were reported by more than 27,000 Facebook users and over 28,000 on Instagram.

META's messaging platform, WhatsApp, also faced outages, according to Downdetector.com.

Downdetector compiles data from user-submitted reports, so the number of affected users could be different.

Meta acknowledged the technical issue disrupting access to its apps.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience," it wrote on X.