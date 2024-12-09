PUTIN DOESNT UNDERSTAND THREAT OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS: NOBEL PEACE PRIZE LAUREATE

Japan's atomic bomb survivors' group Nihon Hidankyo said Monday it did not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin, who recently updated Russia's nuclear doctrine, understood the threat posed by nuclear weapons.

"President Putin, I don't think he truly understands what nuclear weapons are for human beings," Terumi Tanaka, the 92-year old secretary general of Nihon Hidankyo and a survivor of the 1945 atomic bombing of Nagasaki, told a press conference in Oslo a day before receiving the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize at a formal ceremony in Oslo. "Nuclear weapons are things which must never be used."



