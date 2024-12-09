Pakistan’s premier reiterates condemnation of Israeli aggression against Lebanon

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reiterated condemnation "in the strongest terms" of Israel's military aggression against Lebanon, reaffirming Islamabad's "unwavering" support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a phone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati, he welcomed the Lebanon-Israel cease-fire and called for a similar cease-fire agreement in Gaza, said a statement from Sharif's office.

Referring to "brotherly and warm" relations between the two nations, Sharif stated that the "entire" Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon during these challenging times.

Pakistan has already provided humanitarian assistance to Lebanon.

Both leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in Syria as Sharif sought Mikati's "personal" intervention and support in facilitating immediate evacuation of Pakistani nationals, currently stranded in Syria through Beirut.

Mikati thanked Pakistan's "unflinching" support and principled position on Israel's military aggression against Lebanon.

He assured Sharif that Lebanon would "wholeheartedly" welcome Pakistani nationals from Syria and extend all possible support to them in their safe return home.

Sharif also spoke to Pakistan's ambassadors in Syria and Lebanon and instructed them to extend all possible assistance and cooperation to the stranded Pakistanis in Syria and facilitate their safe return home.