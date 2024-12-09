Justice Ministry imposes overseas travel ban on South Korea’s president

South Korea on Monday imposed an overseas travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol amid the ongoing political crisis triggered by his failed martial law attempt.

The country's Justice Ministry imposed the ban on Yoon, KBS broadcaster reported.

The travel ban request was filed by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

Yoon is being investigated over alleged treason, insurrection, mutiny, and abuse of power after the majority of lawmakers rejected his martial law declaration last week.

However, he survived an impeachment motion over the move.

"Securing the necessary materials comes first… We are deciding based on a comprehensive review, including the possibility he will leave the country," a police official told a news conference.

A police official said authorities are reviewing all options, including questioning the president and even the possibility of his arrest.

At least 11 people have been identified by the police for the probe and a travel ban has been imposed on former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, former Counterintelligence Command Commander Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, who was named martial law commander during the short-lived martial law.

Defense Chief Kim has since been arrested.

South Korea's ruling People Power Party (PPP) leader has vowed to minimize the fallout from Yoon's aborted martial law declaration through his "orderly, early" departure, stressing that most of the public believes he should step down.

The PPP leader Han Dong-hoon and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said that the embattled president would not be involved in the country's internal and foreign affairs before he steps down.

However, an opposition bloc led by the Democratic Party Monday proposed a special counsel bill to probe whether Yoon committed treason and other violations.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry stressed the control of South Korean military forces "currently lies with President Yoon Suk Yeolas the commander in chief."





