Canada says collapse of Assad regime 'marks a significant turning point for the Syrian people’

Canada on Sunday welcomed the collapse of the Assad regime, emphasizing the chance to rebuild an inclusive Syria.

"Canada welcomes the end of the Assad regime in Syria, a regime that has inflicted decades of suffering on its own people. This event marks a significant turning point for the Syrian people, who have endured unimaginable hardship under the rule of Bashar al-Assad and his father, Hafez al-Assad," said a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

Highlighting "the Assad family's brutal grip on power" in Syria, the statement recalled the killing of thousands of Syrians and forceful displacement of millions.

"As Syria turns the page on this dark chapter, the days, months and years ahead will be critical. It is our hope that the Syrian people will unite to forge an inclusive and sustainable future, one that uplifts all communities and paves the way for prosperity and peace for generations to come," said the statement.

Saying that "this is an opportunity to rebuild a Syria where all citizens, regardless of ethnicity, religion or background, can live with dignity," Canada pledged its commitment to Syria and its people.

It further urged all sides to work towards "an inclusive political process under the United Nations framework," towards permanent peace and stability in Syria.

"We will collaborate with our partners throughout this transitional period to support the Syrian people. We remain committed to holding the Assad regime accountable before the International Court of Justice for the torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment and punishment of its own people," it said.

Canada also updated its travel advisory for Syria on Sunday, urging its nationals to "avoid all travel to Syria due to ongoing armed conflict, terrorism, criminality, arbitrary detention, torture and forced disappearance."

"If you're in Syria, you should consider leaving if it's safe to do so," it added.





