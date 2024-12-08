Ankara in contact with Syrian opposition to ensure security: FM Fidan

Turkish foreign minister said Sunday Ankara has been in contact with the opposition in Syria to ensure the Daesh [ISIS] group and PKK cannot expand there after anti-government forces took Damascus.



"We have to be watchful during this transition period," Hakan Fidan said at the Doha Forum in Qatar. "We have communication with the anti-regime groups to make sure that terrorist organisations, especially Daesh and PKK, is not taking advantage of the situation."

"New Syria administration must not 'pose threat' to neighbours"

Fidan said on Sunday that any new government in Syria must not threaten neighbouring nations, after the Syrian opposition took its capital Damascus.



Fidan said Anlara had worked with Syrians and regional and international actors to "assure the regional countries that the new administration and new Syria will not pose a threat for its neighbours, on the contrary, the new Syria will address the existing problems, will eliminate the threats".







